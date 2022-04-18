Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

