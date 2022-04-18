iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 10.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 733,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,641,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.51.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $44,165,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $16,222,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

