iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Decreased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 11,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,787. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

