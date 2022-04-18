iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.