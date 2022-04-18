iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 42,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,733,443 shares.The stock last traded at $261.39 and had previously closed at $261.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.18.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.