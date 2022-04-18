iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IDU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,129. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

