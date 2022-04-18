IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 503,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 21,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,336. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

