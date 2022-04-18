J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.87

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

