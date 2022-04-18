J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,023. J.Jill has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

