JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.69

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 142454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.
