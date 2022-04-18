Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.85 ($50.92).

STM stock opened at €34.16 ($37.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

