John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) vs. SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Head-To-Head Analysis

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SLR Investment pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

47.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $139.35 million 5.39 $59.57 million $1.41 12.60 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus price target of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 42.74% 7.15% 3.03% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

