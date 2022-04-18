Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,335 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.43).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
