Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,335 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,901.50 ($24.78). The stock had a trading volume of 546,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

