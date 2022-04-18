Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,335 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($427.83).

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,901.50 ($24.78). The stock had a trading volume of 546,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.