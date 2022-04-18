Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $483.12 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.27. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Joint by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

