Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Sells C$349,792.86 in Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet sold 164,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$349,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,603.
TSE:RNX opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.
About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (Get Rating)
See Also
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.