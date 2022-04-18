KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KBC Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €79.00 ($84.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($93.55) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.43.
About KBC Group (Get Rating)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.