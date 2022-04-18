Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$185.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.46. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.19.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

