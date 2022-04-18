Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$185.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.46. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.19.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
