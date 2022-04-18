Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.30. 11,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.51 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

