Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $122.62. 2,046,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

