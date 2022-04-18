Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,322 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,327. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

