Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 788 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.94.

Shares of REGN traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $723.20. 313,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,333. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.