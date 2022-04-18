Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,907,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,542,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. 3,560,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,156. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

