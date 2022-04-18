Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,340 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. 4,791,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

