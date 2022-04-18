Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 469 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $209.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $146.52 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

