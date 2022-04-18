Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 953,997 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 5,736,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,268. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

