Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

