Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.17. 1,389,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,813. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

