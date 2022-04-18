Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,159,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 144,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 10,259,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.