Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 124,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,343,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.44. 1,635,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.26 and its 200-day moving average is $381.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

