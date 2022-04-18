Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 36,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $60.80 on Monday, reaching $2,199.31. 328,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,445. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,276.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.