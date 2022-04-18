Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.20 on Monday, hitting $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

