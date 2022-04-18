Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,950 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,481. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

