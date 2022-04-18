Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 208 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.24. 773,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

