Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,415,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 268,037 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 324,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 48,766 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 359,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HBAN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,988,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

