Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $46.21. 6,034,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.