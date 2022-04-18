Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.01. 299,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,005. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

