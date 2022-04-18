Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.48. 2,347,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

