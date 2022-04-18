Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.04 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,089,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.62. 2,042,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

