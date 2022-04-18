Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $541,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 249,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,273. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

