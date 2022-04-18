Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 105 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

A stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.84. 1,594,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,634. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

