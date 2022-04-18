Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 81 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

MSI traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,111. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

