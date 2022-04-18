Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 998 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 953,997 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.16. 5,736,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

