Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.90. 320,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.77.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

