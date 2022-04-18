Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Gartner by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average of $304.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

