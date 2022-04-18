Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 41 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

FTNT traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.42. 637,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day moving average of $321.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

