Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dover by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $11,944,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.62. 851,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

