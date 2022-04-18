Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

