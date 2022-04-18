Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

COF stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.98. 2,731,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,865. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

