Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

