Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,907. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

